MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — A slow-moving winter storm with gusty winds is whipping up blizzard conditions and causing hazardous travel in southwestern Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.

10 a.m. Update:

No travel is being advised on numerous roads in southwestern Minnesota.

No travel is advised on these roads: Hwy 14 SD to Tracey; Hwy 19 Marshall to Vesta; Hwy 30 Pipestone to Westbrook; Hwy 59 Marshall to Fulda; Hwy 68 from Hwy 19 to Wabasso; Hwy 91 from Hwy 14 to Chandler. Intermittent whiteouts from blowing snow + icy roads = dangerous travel. pic.twitter.com/tsOMWamj8B — MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) January 15, 2021

Also, WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak has the latest snowfall amounts.

Narrow bands of more-intense snow have made for wide-ranging snow amounts through 9a:@mspairport 0.9"

S. St. Paul 1.5"

Edina 2.1"

Farmington 4.5"

Trimbelle WI 4.5"

Cannon Falls 4.7"

Pine Island 5.0"

Northfield 5.2"

Owatonna 6.0"

Ellendale 8.2"

See all at https://t.co/ATwhVXIIMm — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 15, 2021

Previous Update:

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the region until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph were creating whiteout conditions on area roadways.

MORE: School/Business Closings

Forecasters are expecting up to 10 inches of snow along the Interstate 90 and I-35 corridors, including Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported numerous road closures because of whiteout conditions, including westbound I-90 west of Blue Earth overnight.

The Minnesota State Patrol was responding to dozens of crashes and spinouts due to the storm.

Troopers have kept busy through the night and are still at it this morning with motorists sliding off the slick roads. Drive accordingly to the conditions. Keep the cruise control OFF. #DriveSmart #BuckleUp road info https://t.co/UtVIO32TcR pic.twitter.com/KwcR2EP0gS — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 15, 2021

Since the winter storm came in Thursday morning, there were over 220 crashes and 26 injuries.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 01/15/21: 33 crashes (2 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 22 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 15, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health closed COVID-19 testing facilities Friday in Mankato, Albert Lea, Morris, Hutchinson and Worthington because of the weather.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)