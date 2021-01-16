MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plans for the 2021 Minnesota State Fair are underway. Organizers say they are looking for ways to continue the end-of-summer tradition.
Canceling the 2020 fair resulted in a loss of more than $16 million. However the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, the governing body of the fair, says they are looking at “different scenarios” to proceed with the popular event this year.
“From the day we canceled, our priority has been to ensure the future of the fair by holding our operation together,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer. “I cannot stress enough how critical our expert staff is to the success of the fair. They’re experienced pros, and there is no fair without them. Our staff is ready to go, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back together at the state fair.”
Instead of the traditional state fair, 2020 saw two food parades on the fairgrounds. Each weekend, the tickets sold out.
This year’s great Minnesota get-together is scheduled to begin on Aug. 26.
