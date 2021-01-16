MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four teens have been arrested in connection to a series of robberies in south Minneapolis.
At 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, Minneapolis police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery on the 3500 block of Stevens Avenue South. After speaking with the victim and collecting information about the suspects, another officer found the suspects’ car at a gas station on the 4500 block of Nicollet Avenue south.
According to Minneapolis police, squad cars converged on the area, and though the car tried to escape, it struck the cement barrier that protects the gas station pumps. Three suspects were taken into custody; one fled. An officer later found the teen hiding under a car on the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue south.
The robbery victim then identified the suspects, and another robbery victim from earlier in the night also identified the group.
The car the suspects were in was linked to a carjacking in St. Paul.
The teens are believed to be 16 and 17 years of age. They have been booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.
