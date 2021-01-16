MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported an additional 1,529 cases of COVID and 37 deaths. So far, more than 200,000 vaccine doses have been administered state-wide.

Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update shows that the new numbers bring the state’s total case count to 445,047. Since March, 5,887 people have died. Of the deaths reported Saturday, 22 took place in a long-term care facility.

The state has administered 206,559 vaccines to front-line health care workers and long-term care residents. On Thursday, the state announced they would be allowing hospitals to give the vaccine to people aged 65 and older to reflect the similar change announced by the federal government. For months, federal officials told states that it would hold second doses in a reserve and send them out when it was time. Minnesota health officials were expecting a surge in supplies, but it was revealed on Friday through a Washington Post article that the vaccine reserve did not exist and had already been exhausted.

Gov. Tim Walz, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote a letter to the Trump Administration urging them to buy as many doses of the vaccine as possible. If not, the governors want permission to buy the vaccine themselves.

So far, 174,110 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 32,131 have completed the vaccine series. According to MDH’s vaccine data dashboard, 40.2% of the state’s doses have been used.

In the last 24 hours, the state has processed 30,774 COVID tests. Due to the snowfall on Friday, some testing sites across the state were closed. A total 3.1 milion Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

Of those who have had the virus, 425,253 no longer need to self-isolate.