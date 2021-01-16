MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Willmar Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday.
The victim was found on the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest at about 7:40 p.m. Family members said they saw the 41-year-old man, who was working in his garage, collapse suddenly.
First responders discovered a “penetrating injury” to his chest.
He was taken to Carris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators found a bullet hole in the garage wall, suggesting an errant bullet came from a location other than the man’s home.
Authorities don’t believe the man was deliberately targeted, and there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.
The victim was not identified, pending notification of family.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Willmar Police at (320) 235-2244.
