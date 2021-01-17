CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Highway 169, Itasca County, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One driver is dead and another seriously injured following a head-on crash Sunday morning on Highway 169 in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Greenway Township, which is just northeast of Grand Rapids. Investigators say a Ford Explorer traveling east on the highway crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram.

Killed in the crash was the driver of the Dodge Ram. The driver of the Explorer suffered life-threatening injuries. The identifies of the drivers have yet to be released.

Investigators believe impaired driving played a factor in the crash.