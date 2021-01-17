MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emergency crews in northern Minnesota rescued an UTV passenger Saturday after the vehicle broke through the ice.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the rescue happened around 12:45 p.m. after officials received a call about an UTV breaking through the ice on Daggett Channel in Crosslake. While the vehicle’s driver was able to get out of the frigid water, the passenger was stuck hanging onto the ice. The vehicle’s occupants were described as a 69-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.
Fire crews responded and helped get both people to shore. However, during the rescue, one of the firefighters, who was wearing a water rescue suit, also broke through the ice while pulling the passenger out of the water.
The driver of the UTV told investigators that they were riding on the channel, heading to a fishing spot. They said they fished at the spot last weekend.
Officials said that recent warm weather and the two-day storm system that brought rain and snow to the area had weakened the lake ice. They advised that anyone venturing out onto the ice for recreational activities should use extreme caution.
