ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers are standing by at the Minnesota State Capitol, discouraging any possible unrest ahead of this week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

A handful of protesters gathered at the Capitol on Sunday, but they were heavily outnumbered by the increased security presence — and even members of the media. Some of the protesters were waving flags, but most sat talking in camping chairs.

“Pretty mild, pretty slow protest — if this is a protest today,” said Jesse Frink, of Bemidji, who was a the Capitol handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution. “I was thinking there was going to be more people here.”

Even fewer people were at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, where no one showed up to protest on Sunday. The only people to be seen there were State Patrol troopers in their yellow, high-visibility jackets.

Security was beefed up at the Capitol, the governor’s mansion and at federal buildings this week following reports of planned armed protests at capitol buildings across the country leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration. There was particular concern for Minnesota after an FBI report specifically mentioned recent activity from the Boogaloo Bois, a far-right group.

Heading into the weekend, however, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI said there were no immediate credible threats in the state. Still, they urged people to be vigilant.

Roads around the state Capitol have been closed to traffic. Federal buildings, such as courthouses, are being protected, as are the homes of some elected officials. The increased security measures at in place following the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was certifying Biden’s election victory.

Law enforcement leaders in Minnesota say they’re in regular communication with county, state and federal officials to coordinate and prepare for any unrest in the days ahead.