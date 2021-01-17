MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the Willmar man killed Friday when an errant bullet struck him while he was working in his garage.
The Willmar Police Department identified the victim as 41-year-old David Delfosse. Investigators say he was working Friday evening at his home on the 1000 block of Fourth Street Southwest when he was hit by the bullet.
Defosse suffered a wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at Carris Hospital.
Investigators don’t believe Delfosse was deliberately targeted.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Willmar police at 320-235-2244 or email them at police@willmarmn.gov.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Visits President Trump Friday, Note Caught On Camera
- 7-Year-Old Boy Held Hostage In Brooklyn Park Home Invasion Reunited With Family
- Arrest Made In Stolen Car Crash That Killed St. Paul Grandmother
- Stimulus Check Update: 'I Believe We Have A Moral Obligation,' Says President-Elect Joe Biden