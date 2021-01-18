MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before officials are expected to give an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 980 more virus cases and 12 more deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state is approaching 450,000 total reported cases since the pandemic began (447,349), with nearly 35,000 of those cases being discovered among health care workers. About 430,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need isolation.
In hospitals as of Sunday, there are 125 patients with COVID-19 needing ICU beds and an additional 487 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds. Over 22,000 people in the state have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state’s death toll now sits at 5,939. About 64% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
According to MDH, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 7.2% as of Jan. 6, due to data lag. That’s down from 7.5% on Jan. 4.
Just over 21,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 3.1 million people have been tested in Minnesota.
MDH says over 232,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. At least 194,462 people have received at least one dose, and 38,025 people have completed the vaccine series.
