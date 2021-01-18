MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life Monday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Franklin Avenue, in the city’s Seward neighborhood.
First responders found a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Visits President Trump Friday, Note Caught On Camera
- Beefed-Up Minn. Capitol Security Heavily Outnumbers Handful Of Demonstrators
- Crews Contain Blaze At Gertens Garden Center In Inver Grove Heights
- Gov. Walz, Health Officials Weighing Backup Plans For 2nd COVID Vaccine Doses