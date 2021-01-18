CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Minneapolis News, Seward, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life Monday morning following a shooting in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of East Franklin Avenue, in the city’s Seward neighborhood.

First responders found a man with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.