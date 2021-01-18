MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dominion Voting Systems is reportedly threatening to sue MyPillow’s CEO, Mike Lindell, for slander.

According to the New York Times, Dominion sent a legal letter to Lindell, who is CEO of the Minnesota business, over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.

Dominion has sent letters to others, including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. They accused Lindell of being a prominent leader in the “ongoing misinformation campaign.”

Lindell is asked to cease and desist making defamatory claims against Dominion, and to “preserve and retain all documents relating to Dominion and your smear campaign against the company.”

Lindell was spotted at the White House Friday. The Republican donor, who has informally advised President Donald Trump, was seen leaving the West Wing carrying pages of notes that appear to outline a series of recommendations. Among those that are visible are the words, “Move Kash Patel to CIA acting” a reference to the current chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Lindell confirmed to CNN’s Jim Acosta that he did meet with Trump for about five minutes on Friday and said he had tried to hand the President what he described as evidence of voter fraud. Acosta conducted a brief interview with Lindell, who did not substantiate any of his claims but merely repeated some of the same false conspiracy theories spouted by Trump since the election.

Lindell said Trump had told him to turn over his material to lawyers working at the White House, who would look into it.

Asked whether he believes Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election, Lindell said no.

“No, he didn’t win the election, because I’ve seen it,” Lindell said.

