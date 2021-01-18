CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police, Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police successfully negotiated the end of an armed standoff with a man in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood Monday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

Officers were called to the 800 block of Wakefield Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. after several residents reported shots being fired from a residence.

After determining the home that was the source of the gunfire, officers began working to get the shooter to surrender, which happened at about 4:15 p.m.