MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will weigh in Monday on the state’s next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Last week, after federal officials updated guidelines for who should get the vaccine, and state health officials expanded the rollout to include Minnesotans ages 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.
However, the state’s vaccine supply isn’t large enough to give the millions of Minnesotans now eligible for the doses their series of shots. The state is waiting on more than 200,000 doses to arrive from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
At a 2 p.m. news conference, Walz and health officials are expected to detail a new plan for the vaccine rollout. The news conference will be streamed on CBSN Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden is planning to vaccinate 100 million people during Biden’s first 100 days in office. The administration is planning to use the Defense Production Act to address any production challenges.
Dr. Rochelle Walenskyk, the incoming CDC director, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” over the weekend that her agency will be working to address any distribution bottlenecks that states experience.
Walenskyk also said that that over the next month, the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is expected to reach 500,000. In Minnesota, the coronavirus death toll currently stands just shy of 6,000 victims.
