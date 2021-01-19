MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district, along with others in the Twin Cities, began transitioning students back to in-person learning this week.
Starting Tuesday, Anoka-Hennepin School District is having kindergarten through 2nd graders attend in-person learning full time. Students can still opt for distance learning if that’s what their parents decide.
Next month, the district plans to start transitioning the older elementary students back to in-person learning, provided that the next few weeks go smoothly.
Middle and high school students will remain in distance learning for the foreseeable future.
According to state guidelines, schools are allowed to return elementary students to classrooms as long as safety precautions are followed+.
In-person learning for elementary students is thought to be safer because the students are with the same children and teacher all day, unlike high school students, who have contact with more students and educators.