MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state’s new COVID vaccine pilot program kicked off at noon on Tuesday, and though appointments were available to anyone 65 and older, the online sign-up faltered, overwhelmed by interest.

As of 1 p.m., the website said they were experiencing “extremely high call volume and traffic to the vaccine registration page. The vendor is working to address these technical issues.”

However, the Minnesota Department of Health encouraged those who started the process to continue to wait, even if they had experienced problems. They said not to close out and start over.

Around 1:30 p.m., a state official said that 2,765 appointments were booked out of roughly 6,000 available slots. “The website has been experiencing 2,000 hits per second and just peaked at 10,000 hits per second,” they said.

Minnesota receives about 60,000 doses of the COVID vaccine per week. The new phase includes people 65 years and older, child care workers, and educators, a group which includes about a million Minnesotans. At the current pace, it would take four and a half months to get through to the next phase.

About 10% of the state’s COVID-related deaths have been people in their 60s. People of color are also disproportionately impacted as well. Child care workers and educators are technically eligible for this batch, but they need approval from their employer.

The pilot community sites are in Thief River Falls, Mountain Iron, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Marshall, North Mankato, and Rochester.

Apart from registering online, You can also call the phone numbers 612-426-7230 or 833-431-2053.