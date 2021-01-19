MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flurries flew through the southern portion of Minnesota on Tuesday, causing some cars to crash and spin out.
Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the State Patrol recorded 164 crashes. Of those, 19 included an injury, but none of them, they said, were serious or fatal. There were also 72 crashes and spinouts, with 14 jackknifed semis.
A low-pressure weather system pushed through the southern part of the state on Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Light snow fell in Mankato and Rochester, but the system made its way east, and southeastern Minnesota dried out by the early evening hours.
