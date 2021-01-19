MNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield couple has spent the pandemic supporting one of their favorite local restaurants — but they didn’t expect it to return the favor.
On Tuesday night, Fireside Foundry gave 100% of its profits to Tracy and Bill Jenson. The longtime customers lost their house and two cars in a fire last month. Fireside’s owners decided they had to help, even though the pandemic has them operating at half-capacity.
“To be so generous and to give back to people like us, you know is just, it’s unbelievable,” Tracy Jenson said.
They say their neighborhood truly feels like a family.
“It’s been a rough year, and to do this, this is just amazing,” Bill Jenson said.