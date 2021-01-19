MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says a 26-year-old man is in custody after his pregnant wife was shot over the weekend. The victim is expected to survive and the bullet missed the baby.
According to police, the incident occurred Sunday evening inside an apartment on the 1300 block of Park Street. Officers were dispatched there after a pregnant 23-year-old woman was shot in the lower abdomen. Officers provided first aid until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and took her to Regions Hospital.
The victim’s husband was arrested without incident. He claimed he dropped the handgun when it discharged. He faces pending charges of second-degree aggravated assault.
Police say the victim is expected to survive and “double thankfully” the bullet missed the unborn baby. Two other children, ages 1 and 4, were at home at the time of the shooting; they have been placed with relatives.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Says Bed Bath And Beyond, Kohl’s To Drop His Products
- Walz Announces Pilot Program To Vaccinate 65+, Educators; ‘Patience’ Urged
- Car Flips Onto 3 Vehicles Parked In Minneapolis Driveway; Police Searching For Driver
- Minneapolis Elder ‘Fearful’ After Suspect Who Shot Her Is Out On Bail