MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the five officers who fired their weapons during a gunfire exchange with a suspect on Jan. 14.

That day, the Minneapolis police officers were called to the border of the Folwell and Jordan neighborhoods in north Minneapolis, where they found the suspect – who has been accused of pointing an AK-47 at the customers of Full Stop Gas Station – and attempted a traffic stop. The man, identified as 36-year-old Zedrick Andrew Cooper, exchanged gunfire with police at the intersection of Lowry and Vincent avenues. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at North Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, the BCA – which is leading the investigation – identified the officers, all of whom have been placed on standard administrative leave.

All of the officers have been with the department for less than ten years. Officers Cory Krautkramer, Aaron Pearson, Kyle Pond, and Nathan Sundberg have been with the MPD for seven years. Officer Felix Alvarado has been an officer with the MPD for four years. All of the officers except Sundberg fired their guns; Sundburg fired less lethal impact rounds.

The BCA says the officers have all declined in-person interviews with their agents, but Alvarado, Krautkramer, and Pond provided written statements through their attorney.

Cooper was charged on Friday for three counts of first-degree assault and one count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

According to the criminal complaint, Cooper crashed the black SUV he was driving when he tried to turn on Dowling Avenue North. He slid across the intersection and struck a stop sign. Six officers approached the car, and one used his flashlight to break the drivers’ side window. Cooper then fired his gun, and the officers ran back to their squad cars and returned fire. Cooper was later pulled out of the rear passenger side after suffering from several gunshot wounds.

BCA agents searched Cooper’s car, where documents say they found several cartridge casings and a black and silver Smith and Wesson handgun and extended magazine.

If Cooper is convicted of the charges, he could serve up to 55 years in prison.

BCA says the incident was captured on police body cameras.