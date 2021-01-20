MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized a shipment which included 40,520 illegal prescription pills. In total, the pills were worth more than $12,000.
The officers inspected a shipment on Jan. 11, which had arrived from Laos and was en route to a Brooklyn Park address. It contained various over-the-counter medications and one schedule II medication.
“Protecting and safeguarding consumers from inferior products is vital component of CBP’s border security mission,” said Augustine Moore, area Port Director of Minneapolis.
The FDA prohibits the import or mail of fraudulent prescriptions and nonprescription drugs.
