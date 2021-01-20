MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says a 26-year-old man is in custody after his pregnant wife was shot over the weekend. The victim is expected to survive and the bullet missed the baby.
According to police, the incident occurred Sunday evening inside an apartment on the 1300 block of Park Street. Officers were dispatched there after a pregnant 23-year-old woman was shot in the lower abdomen. Officers provided first aid until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and took her to Regions Hospital.
The victim’s husband was arrested without incident. He claimed he dropped the handgun when it discharged. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that the evidence provided by police was not enough to warrant felony-level charges. Police will now have the option to present the evidence to the St. Paul City Attorney’s office.
Police say the victim is expected to survive and “double thankfully” the bullet missed the unborn baby. Two other children, ages 1 and 4, were at home at the time of the shooting; they have been placed with relatives.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- ‘I Want Them To Sue Me’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show Election Was Rigged
- Dayton Sauke, Of Owatonna, Accused Of Selling Unregistered Guns, Threatening Cops’ Lives
- Mayo Clinic’s COVID Treatments Result In Mortality Rate One-Third Of Than National Average
- Car Flips Onto 3 Vehicles Parked In Minneapolis Driveway; Police Searching For Driver