By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 15 in Stearns County, about 15 miles south of St. Cloud. A Nissan Maxima was traveling south on the highway when it slammed head-on into a Ford Explorer near the County Road 8 intersection.

Killed in the crash was the driver of the Nissan, identified as a 48-year-old Kingston man. The driver of the Explorer, a 35-year-old St. Cloud man, suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital in the Twin Cities for treatment.

Investigators say road conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the crash.