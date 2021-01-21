MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Apple Valley Police Department issued a neighborhood alert Thursday following some reported burglaries.
According to police, officers responded on Tuesday to calls concerning thefts from vehicles and house burglaries in the northeast side of the city. Police say the area was 142nd Street West to 144th Street West, Excelsior Avenue, Ebony Lane and Embry Path.
In one incident, a victim reported a burglary suspect using the garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway to gain access to the house through a garage service door. A backpack containing a laptop, wallet and keys was taken, with the debit card from the wallet being used within hours of the burglary.
Another victim reported that their garage door was left open overnight and a purse inside an unlocked vehicle was taken; the debit card in the purse was used within hours of the burglary. A third victim said their vehicle in their driveway was gone through overnight, but nothing was missing.
“Let this serve as a reminder to always lock your vehicle doors and never leave any valuables in vehicles parked unattended for long periods of time. Double check to make sure your garage door is closed and the service door leading from the garage into the house is also secure overnight,” police said.
Police also advise to turn on outside lights from dusk to dawn to help deter potential burglaries.
“Always report any suspicious activity to 911 when it is occurring so officers can respond right away,” police said.
