MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is updating COVID-19 testing guidance as more students are returning to classrooms and youth sports.
According to MDH, the recommendations expand the categories of people who should get tested. It’ll now include students returning to school, youth sports or extracurricular activities. It also recommends college and trade school students returning to campus or classes to get a test.
It also recommends testing to anyone who regularly interacts with people outside of their family unit or household.
“Testing remains one of the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said MDH Assistant Commissioner Huff. “We’ve worked tremendously hard and Minnesotans have made a lot of sacrifices to get students back to their classrooms, sports, and extracurricular activities. Active testing by children, college and trade school students, and those who regularly engage with folks outside of their household—like our teachers—will protect our progress and mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Huff says the expanded recommendations complement the increase in testing focused on educators and staff.
“This is in addition to anyone with symptoms, anyone who was exposed to someone who tested positive, or anyone who is working at places that remain open during the pandemic, such as critical infrastructure, first responders, health care, retail, schools, and child care,” MDH said.
Testing remains a vital tactic for slowing the COVID-19 spread, according to Huff, since vaccinations are limited at the moment.
