MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The pilot program to allow for more efficient COVID-19 vaccinations across the state is officially underway.

Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center is one of nine pilot sites operating on Thursday.

“They will be temperature checked at the front door, socially distanced, and lined up inside,” said Eddie Haubrich, Incident Commander.

At this pilot clinic, efficiency and safety are being put to the test.

“We are really working with state to figure out how to expand this dramatically. At scale. We need more vaccines as a way for us to learn,” said Abhi Andley, Homeland Health Specialist.

Those that lined up on Thursday had to have an appointment. Those 65 and older, an educator, or a day care worker were eligible to get the vaccine. After they receive a dose, they wait 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have a reaction to the vaccine.

“We are hopeful there are no long lines but we know at some points there will be. And that people get through, get vaccinated, after that waiting period. And that they’re out in under 30 minutes is our goal,” said Andley.

The hope is that one nurse can vaccinate anywhere from 10 to 12 people in an hour. There are eight stations set up inside. The goal is to get 2,400 people vaccinated over the next three days.

“I have a mother in a nursing home so it’s important for me to get vaccinated as well as her,” said Patricia Cummings of Plymouth.

The wait just to get inside was about 10 minutes on average.

“No complaints. And I have no hesitation whatsoever. None,” said Sue Murr of South St. Paul. Murr’s daughter helped her sign up for the vaccine. She said she’s here for her family. “I want to live for a little while longer and I didn’t want to battle COVID. So I’m very grateful. Very grateful.”

Organizers said that no dose gets wasted. If someone doesn’t show up for an appointment, there are people on standby they can call that can get the vaccine. Those that got vaccinated Thursday are already scheduled to get their second COVID shot next month.