MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has breached 450,000 total reported COVID-19 cases and 6,000 total deaths Thursday as the state’s vaccine pilot program begins administering doses to those eligible.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,292 more virus cases, bringing the state’s total to 450,762. Thirty-two more deaths were also reported, with the death toll now standing at 6,011. Nearly 64% of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
As of Wednesday, there are 98 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds and an additional 460 needing non-ICU beds.
Over 40,000 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours; over 3.1 million people have been tested in the state.
Meanwhile, nearly 250,000 vaccines have been administered in the state so far. The state announced Wednesday that all appointments have been filled for its COVID-19 vaccine pilot program focused on those 65 years of age and older. Those vaccines were expected to start being administered Thursday through Saturday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.1% as of Jan. 12, due to data lag. It puts the state nearly under the “caution” status, which the state briefly dipped under around Christmas time.
