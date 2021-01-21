MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A house fire in western Wisconsin on Wednesday night left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.
The Hudson Police Department says officers and fire crews responded around 6:30 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home on the 400 block of Locust Street. When they arrived at the home, they found it fully engulfed in flames.
One of the homeowners, a 63-year-old woman, was able to escape the flames. Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment. The other homeowner, 70-year-old David Ellwood, died in the blaze.
Police say that crews had trouble gaining access to he home due to the amount of combustible property inside.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials do not believe it to be suspicious. The fire is being investigated by the city’s police and fire departments.
