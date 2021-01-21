MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Thursday that he plans to run for a second term in this year’s city elections.

“Over the last four years, we’ve confronted opportunity and hardship together,” the mayor said in a statement. “We’ve cemented our values in policy by building and preserving record levels of affordable housing throughout our city and spearheading new, targeted initiatives that help create a more inclusive economy. We’ve also faced unprecedented challenges and calls for necessary structural change. I look forward to continuing to serve Minneapolis as we move into a new era with a shared commitment to build a more vibrant and just city.”

Frey’s campaign announcement included endorsements from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Teamsters Joint Council 32 labor union, former Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton, and other city leaders.

When he was first elected in 2017, Frey promised to bring people together to solve problems. In office, he invested in affordable housing and initiatives to help the cities homeless.

Still, his first term was marked two major challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic left many businesses closed and hundreds of people without work. In response, he made Minneapolis one of the first cities in Minnesota to issue a mask mandate. He also funneled relief money to small businesses and those experiencing homelessness.

Then the police killing of George Floyd sparked a national reckoning with racism and police brutality. Nights of rioting in Minneapolis left hundreds of buildings damaged, some completely destroyed.

Since Floyd’s death, Frey has worked with Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo to enact reforms, at odds with the majority of the Minneapolis City Council, which pushed to defund and dismantle the police department.

Before being elected mayor, Frey was a city councilmember representing Ward 3.