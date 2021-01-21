The best defense against the flu and illness is a strong (and year-long) offense. Eating a healthy diet filled with important nutrients to ward off the flu is the first step toward a healthy you. What you eat is key, so aim to have a varied and balanced diet that includes plenty of immune-boosting nutrients, which are readily available among the food groups. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD shared with viewers key foods to boost immunity during flu season plus a delicious smoothie bowl recipe.
Immune-Boosting Green Smoothie Bowls
Serves 4
Ingredients:
8 cups baby spinach, divided
2 cups Hy-Vee frozen unsweetened pineapple chunks, divided 2 cups Hy-Vee frozen unsweetened peach slices, divided
2 bananas, peeled, sliced and frozen
2 avocados, seeded, peeled and chopped, divided
1 cup Hy-Vee unsweetened almond milk, divided
1 cup water, divided
2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, divided
2 tbsp agave nectar, divided
2 tsp wheatgrass juice powder, divided
Kiwi-Honeydew Topper (additional topping suggestions found at Hy-Vee.com)
2 kiwi, peeled and cut into slices
1 cup honeydew, sliced
1 tsp Hy-Vee HealthMarket chia seeds Matcha powder, for garnish
Fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Directions:
1. Place 4 cups spinach, 1 cup pineapple, 1 cup peaches, 1 banana, 1 avocado, 1⁄2 cup almond milk, 1⁄2 cup water, 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon agave nectar and 1 teaspoon wheatgrass juice powder in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into two bowls. Repeat to make two more bowls. Add desired topper and garnishes.