CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s one of the age-old questions: can money buy happiness? According to new research from Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, it can.

The study’s author used an app he created called Track Your Happiness.

Earlier studies have shown happiness about money caps around $75,000. But this study showed happiness continues to grow no matter how high the income rises.

Click here for more.