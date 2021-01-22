MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare after an apartment fire in Edina Friday afternoon.
Crews responded to the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue at about 3 p.m.
The city fire department reports there was a kitchen fire in a second-floor apartment with one person inside. The fire was extinguished and the person was taken to HCMC for evaluation.
The fire extended to some upper floors and in the walls before being extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.