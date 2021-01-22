MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says that two people are dead following separate shooting and stabbing incidents on the city’s north side.

1 IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING FATAL SHOOTING

According to police, the first incident took place just after 10 o’clock Thursday evening on the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North. There, a man was shot inside a residence. It was there that he died.

After an on-scene investigation, police said another man was taken into custody. A gun was also recovered. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to public safety.

The victim’s identity and information on his death will be released at a later time by the medical examiner.

NO ARRESTS IN FATAL STABBING

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Queen Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m. Friday on the report of a stabbing.

The victim, a man, was found inside the residence suffering from a stab wound and in grave condition. He died a short time later at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police’s Homicide Unit at 612=673-2941 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips, which can be anonymous, can also be submitted online.