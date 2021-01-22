MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that the state of Minnesota settled with two restaurants that were found in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID-19 restrictions last year.
Ellison’s office had sued Cork, in Anoka, on Dec. 18 for violating the ban on indoor dining. The day before, he filed suit against Neighbors on the Rum, in Princeton, for the same reason.
His office also filed a temporary restraining order against Cork, which he didn’t do for Neighbors on the Rum since it voluntarily complied with the executive order after being sued.
On Friday, Ellison announced that if the settlement with Cork is violated, it’s liable for a civic penalty of $25,000. The establishment’s liquor license expired at the beginning of January and the restaurant hasn’t moved to renew it. If they do, it will be suspended for the first 15 days after approved.
Both establishments have said they will fully comply with the requirements of Walz’s current and possible future executive orders.
“I want to thank Cork and Neighbors on the Rum for meeting their responsibility to help all Minnesotans stop the spread of COVID-19 and congratulate it on rejoining the vast majority of Minnesota bars and restaurants that are already doing so,” Ellison said. “It brought me no joy to bring these enforcement action and I am happy to resolve them in a way that helps keep more Minnesotans safe from this deadly virus.
Previously, Ellison settled his lawsuit against Cornerstone Cafe, in Monticello.