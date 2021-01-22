MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota couple says they’ve waited months to learn what happened the night a deputy shot and killed their son.

The shooting was in October after Pine County deputies say they tried to stop 25-year-old Anthony Legato on Interstate 35 just south of Hinckley.

Legato’s family and friends protested Friday in front of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul, which investigated the shooting.

“He was shot in the back. Those are facts we know,” said Michael Legato, Anthony’s father. “Our son’s body told the story where he got shot.”

Investigators say it started with a 911 call about a domestic situation, then Legato led deputies on a chase. The BCA says he pulled over and got out after going the wrong way on I-35.

Investigators say Deputy Josh Pepin shot Legato when Legato got back in and started to pull out into traffic.

Michael and Anthony’s mother, Denise, say Anthony was unarmed. They haven’t seen body camera video of the shooting.

Denise says they can’t move on from his death because they have no answers.

“Why are we even having to fight to find out what happened to our son?” Michael said.

The BCA turned over its findings Thursday to the Pine County Attorney, who told WCCO he hopes to be finished reviewing the case soon.

“I hope moving forward something in this system changes,” Michael said. “How can they not acknowledge the families and what they’re going through, no matter what happened or what caused it?”

The BCA says it’s had several contacts with the Legatos and their attorney throughout the investigation.

Groups like Black Lives Matter and Communities United Against Police Brutality joined the Legatos at the protest.

Anthony Legato leaves behind a 3-year-old son. Michael and Denise say Anthony will be a big part of the boy’s life as he grows up.