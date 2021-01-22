MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is a conference and a team you don’t hear much about, because it is comprised mainly of charter schools that have been a wave in education in the city. One is Hiawatha Collegiate in South Minneapolis, where the boys’ basketball team is helping raise the profile of the school.
The building opened with the basketball program just three years ago, a charter school in South Minneapolis.
Many on the team have been here since its inception. Most came from South Minneapolis high schools looking for something different.
They try to bond and get better. And they are. They hope the process works to develop something in them. They hope to create own identity on the south side and they hope to bring hope with basketball.
Most live not far from Lake Street, and most had an up-close look at a life-changing experience.
So it is that a basketball season — even one distracted by all that life has had to offer in the world and in these parts — is working to bring this school more profile. And for those that helped start this program, that will always be special.
