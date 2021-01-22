MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in a burned vehicle last month have been identified.
According to the sheriff’s office, a structure fire was reported at 6:14 p.m. on Dec. 31 on the 45000 block of Highway 56 Boulevard in Holden Township.
When fire crews arrived, they found human remains inside a burned vehicle parked outside a residence. The homeowner and residents have been accounted for.
On Friday, the victim was identified as 36-year-old Cory Lee Cassidy, of Dodge Center. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was likely accidental carbon monoxide poisoning asphyxiation. There are no indications of foul play.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.