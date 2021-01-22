MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fresh batch of snow is on the way for the weekend.
Friday morning was one of the coldest of the season so far, with chilly temperatures brought along by a cold front which moved through Minnesota on Thursday afternoon. Areas north of I-94 saw temperatures below zero in the morning. Friday will see a high of 13 degrees in the metro, 11 degrees below average.
On Saturday, the snow will move in from the southwest starting around 9 a.m. Flakes will start to fly in the metro around noon and 2 p.m but will pick up in intensity between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It will keep snowing through midnight, but at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, the snow should move out from Minnesota.
WCCO meteorologists are projecting between three to six inches of snow. Areas south of I-94 will see around four inches, while those north of I-94 will see between one and three inches.
Good guess, but both January 2006 and January 1990 also had no sub-zero lows in the Twin Cities #mnwx https://t.co/egEtRnWIqh
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 22, 2021
Unlike the last few storms the state has seen, there will be no gusty winds. Because it will be chilly on Saturday, the snow should be lighter and easier to clean up.
Temperatures will warm up next week, reaching close to 30 degrees by Thursday and Friday.