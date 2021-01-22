MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police have identified the two victims of Thursday’s early morning double homicide.
Officials say 911 calls first reported gunfire around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Payne Avenue and East North Street. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on the 500 block of Payne Avenue.
Emergency crews brought the men to Regions Hospital. One of the victims died shortly after arriving at the hospital, the other died hours later.
The two men were identified as Alejandro Omar Rios, 21, and Michael William Stewart, 39. Both were from St. Paul.
Investigators are looking for possible witnesses and any video that may have captured the shooting, police say. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
These deaths mark the city’s second and third homicides of the year.