By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Minnesota Capitol, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About a dozen people rallied again at the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday.

The group has been doing this every weekend for weeks.

This week’s event focused on censorship. Attendees say they’re worried about rights being taken away and people being censored by having their social media accounts removed.

They also say they’re worried about the validity of the presidential election and say President Trump had a second term stolen from him.

As WCCO and CBS News have reported, there is no existing evidence the election was fraudulent.