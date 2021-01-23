CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Brainerd News, Fires, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brainerd man was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare Saturday afternoon after a house fire.

The 55-year-old man was rescued from the fire on the 8800 block of Wise Road at about 12:40 p.m.

A woman who also lived at the residence was not injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.