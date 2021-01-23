MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brainerd man was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare Saturday afternoon after a house fire.
The 55-year-old man was rescued from the fire on the 8800 block of Wise Road at about 12:40 p.m.
A woman who also lived at the residence was not injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
- Nearly 200 Workers At St. Paul Park Refinery Go On Strike
- Minnesota Weather: 3-6 Inches Of Snow Will Fall In Southern MN On Saturday
- Sen. Klobuchar Says MN Troops Not Among Nat'l Guard Sent To Rest In DC Parking Garage, Calls Incident 'Appalling'