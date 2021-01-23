MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities kids with businesses got some face time with customers Saturday at the Buy Black Youth Expo in Minneapolis.
It’s taking place three Saturdays in a row, beginning a week ago.
Six young entrepreneurs had their items on sale, such as jewelry, purses, and apparel.
The organizer says it’s been a tough year and she wanted to create a space for community and to support young people.
This event is happening again next Saturday. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 1011 West Broadway Avenue, in Minneapolis.
