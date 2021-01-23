CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:133rd Airlift Wing, David Schuman, Inauguration, Local TV, Minnesota National Guard, U.S. Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of Minnesota National Guard soldiers and airmen are back from Washington, D.C.

About 800 were in the nation’s capitol to provide extra security and assistance during the presidential inauguration.

The first group of Guard members returned late Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing flew a couple thousand airmen and soldiers to D.C. for the inauguration mission.

Hundreds more Minnesota soldiers will be coming home over the next few days.

All the returning troops have to take COVID-19 tests before they went home.