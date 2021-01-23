MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fresh snow Saturday created a lot of slick conditions in the Twin Cities metro area, leading to several crashes and spinouts.
As of 9 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol reported there had been 148 crashes statewide, 15 of which involved injury, but none of which were fatal. There were also 104 vehicles that spun out or went off the road, and three jackknifed semi trucks.
In one case, a Minnesota State Patrol squad car was struck in the area of Interstate 694 and Snelling Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
The trooper was responding to a crash when another vehicle struck the squad car.
No one was injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
