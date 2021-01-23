MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fresh batch of snow is on the way for the weekend.
Light, fluffy snow will start moving in from southwestern Minnesota around 9 a.m. Flakes will start to fly in the metro in the late afternoon hours, but overall the storm system will move through the state quickly, only lasting about 12 hours.
WCCO meteorologists are projecting three to six inches of snowfall in the southern part of the state. Northern communities in Brainerd and Duluth could see around two to three inches; northwestern Minnesota will see a light snow cover. The steadiest snow will fall in the evening hours, and by 7 p.m. the metro will see about an inch and a half of accumulation.
Unlike the other storms of the season, this one will not come with a blizzard warning. There will be no gusty winds and the temperatures are cold enough that the snow will be light and powdery – perfect for sledding or other winter activities.
All is on track for 3-6" of snow, in many spots, from mid-to-late afternoon through pre-dawn Sunday. I'll show you the few spots that will get a little less, and the few that could get a little more coming up 8-9a with @JenniferMayerle on @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/0upIewsBFS
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 23, 2021
Temperatures will warm up next week, reaching close to 30 degrees by Thursday and Friday.
