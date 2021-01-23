MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Iowa police are investigating the death of a college student with ties to Minnesota.
Olivia Chutich, 21, was the daughter of Allina CEO Penny Wheeler and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich.
Around 10 a.m. Friday morning, Ames police responded to a medical call at a Delta Delta Sorority. A caller said Chutich was unconscious in the parking lot.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say there is no threat to the community.
Chutich’s parents issued a statement confirming her death, saying “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa. Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”
