MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow and ice sculptures are starting to take shape at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. It’s part of the upcoming St. Paul Winter Carnival.
Usually there’s a competitions and sculptures have 48 hours to put their art together. But this year it’s not so much a competition as an exposition.
About 30 sculptures will be on display this year for a drive-thru event because of COVID-19.
One woman from Eden Prairie, Deneena Hughes, has been part of the event for over 25 years. She says there’s pros and cons to the changes.
The drive-thru sculpture show begins Thursday at noon. And thankfully, mother nature’s forecast Saturday was a bonus for building these creations.
