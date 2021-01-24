MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Saturday’s snow, another 60 crashes were reported on Minnesota roads overnight, leaving seven people injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, there were 60 crashes statewide and 79 spinouts. While seven people were hurt, none of the injuries were serious.
These numbers follow nearly 150 crashes during the day Saturday, which left 15 people hurt. In total, the snow resulted in 208 crashes this weekend.
The snow system quickly moved through the state, leaving several inches of fresh snow on southern and central Minnesota.
On Sunday morning, weather officials reported more than 5 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Further north, in St. Cloud, nearly 3 inches of snow was reported.
According to Minnesota 511, many roads across the state are partially covered with snow as of Sunday morning. Many are still completely covered with snow, such as a stretch of Interstate 35 near Faribault.
Looking ahead, temperatures look to warm up toward the end of the workweek, which could lead to melting. Also, there’s another chance for snow in the weekend forecast.
