MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following Saturday’s snowstorm, both of the Twin Cities declared snow emergencies Sunday.
The weekend storm system dropped several inches of fresh snow on the Twin Cities. Weather officials reported that the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received more than 5 inches of accumulation.
Across Minnesota, the snow resulted in more than 200 crashes, with more than a dozen people injured. According to transportation officials, many roads are partially snow-covered or completely covered with snow.
Snow emergency rules go into effect in Minneapolis beginning Sunday night, when all snow emergency routes will be plowed. Motorists are advised to not park on these roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, or until they are cleared. Those in violation risk a ticket and having their car towed.
Day 2 rules begin Monday morning, when the even side of non-emergency route streets will be plowed. Motorists are advised not to park on the even sides of streets until 8 p.m. Monday.
Day 3 rules will begin Tuesday morning at a 8 a.m., when the odd sides of non-emergency routes will be plowed.
Snow emergency rules for St. Paul will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, when night routes will be plowed. Those parked on night routes will be subject to a ticket and have their car towed. Night routes include all downtown St. Paul streets.
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, all day routes will be plowed. Day routes are not marked by signs, so if there is no Night Plow sigh, consider the street a day route.
