MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prince fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at his love life.
Musician Sheila E announced her upcoming film Friday on Facebook, called “Girl Meets Boy.” She says it’s a “beautiful story of her time with Prince.”
Born Sheila Escovedo, the 63-year-old virtuoso percussionist was in an on-again-off-again relationship with the Minneapolis-born icon throughout the 1980s, and was even briefly engaged to him. She collaborated with Prince on multiple tours and projects, including her solo albums “The Glamourous Life” in 1984, and “Romance 1600” in 1985.
The musician didn’t say when the film about her and her former fiancé is coming out, or where you can watch. She’s telling fans to “stay tuned.”
